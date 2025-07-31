Crow Nest Park to host family day of sport and activities

Dewsbury’s Crow Nest Park will be hosting a fun-filled family day of sports and engaging community activities on Saturday, August 16.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tennis and Community Sports Day is organised by Making Sparks, Crow Nest Adventure Park and One Community, and will bring together families, athletes, and the wider community for a day of sport, inspiration and unity.

A special guest at the tennis event is Abdul Ahmed, former GB tennis player, ITF Futures competitor, and hitting partner to ATP/WTA professionals. He will coach local children aged six to 11-years-old, alongside Making Sparks and Mirfield Tennis Club, and also talk to parents about the life-changing power of sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a celebrity panel, including Emon Choudhury, BBC's Race Across the World winner and parkrun Ambassador, Ikram Butt, former England rugby player, and Abdul Ahmed.

Crow Nest Park will host a Tennis and Community Sports Day.

Sports day activities are scheduled for the afternoon and will give local sports clubs the chance to showcase their sports and offer taster sessions.

This event comes at a time when the town and the park has experienced challenges. “We don't want recent events to define our young people’s future,” said Sara, one of the youth organisers at Making Sparks. “We’re working with local clubs to promote sport, connection, and opportunity.”

The tennis coaching session will run from 11.30am to 1.30pm and spaces are limited so booking is essential. The sports day activities will run from 12pm to 2pm, with no booking required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebrity panel and community activities take place from 2pm to 4pm, with food and games at Crow Nest Adventure Park.

Making Sparks is a community initiative supporting young people in Dewsbury through wellness, STEM and leadership.

The event is supported by a growing number of community partners, including One Community, known for its commitment to supporting local charities and grassroots initiatives. Their support is helping to connect local partners and ensure the event is inclusive, vibrant, and beneficial to all.