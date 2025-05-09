Batley’s Ismail Patel defies odds to take on AJ Bell Great Manchester Run

Ismail Patel is preparing to take part in the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run.

With the countdown on to the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run (on Sunday, May 18), one remarkable runner from Batley is preparing to cross the start line in a moment of triumph over adversity.

Ismail Patel is set to take on the 10K challenge – something doctors once said he would never do.

In 2008, Ismail suffered a brain bleed that led to a mini-stroke. Just a year later, he fell into a coma and was given a grim prognosis: his family were told to prepare for the worst, and that even if he survived, he might never walk or talk again.

But Ismail’s story did not end there. Incredibly, after two and a half weeks in a coma, he woke up – and began a long and gruelling path of rehabilitation.

Step by step, with immense determination, he learned to walk again with a cane and slowly rebuilt strength on the left side of his body.

Now, despite ongoing health challenges including epilepsy, ulcerative colitis, and the after-effects of multiple surgeries, Ismail has defied all expectations. What began as a one-off challenge at the Dewsbury 10K in 2018 has become a full-fledged passion.

This month’s AJ Bell Great Manchester Run will be his 34th 10K race – and he has also completed the Great North Run Half Marathon, raising thousands of pounds for charity along the way.

“The Great Manchester Run is very inclusive,” says Ismail. “It makes me feel part of something special. There’s no discrimination at all – everyone just cheers you on.”

Ismail’s return to Manchester this year marks not only another milestone in his personal fitness journey, but also a powerful message of hope and resilience to others facing their own battles.

