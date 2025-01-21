Batley star nominated for national British Gymnastics Awward
A precocious gymnast from Batley has earned national recognition for embodying the best the sport has to offer.
Izma Pirani has been nominated for the Young Person of the Year award at the British Gymnastics Awards 2025, in large part due to her boundless energy and enthusiasm for the sport.
And with her efforts having now led to national recognition, Pirani was bursting with excitement.
"I’m thrilled to be a finalist for the 2025 British Gymnastics Awards!" she said. "This recognition is not just for me but also for everyone who has encouraged me in my gymnastics journey—especially my parents, coaches, mentors, and platforms like British Gymnastics, who are honouring me today.
"Through gymnastics, I want to show the world how beautiful life can be by moving, expressing, and embracing every step with grace and strength."
The British Gymnastics Awards have seen a record-breaking number of nominations this year, focusing on those who have demonstrated a commitment to delivering an uplifting gymnastics experience for all and living the inclusive, aspirational and supportive values of the sport.
British Gymnastics want to shine a spotlight on exceptional people and organisations that help keep gymnastics enjoyable, safe and open to everyone, making a positive contribution to individuals, local communities and wider society.
Sarah Powell, British Gymnastics CEO, said: "This year, we are thrilled to announce a record-breaking number of nominations for the British Gymnastics Awards, a testament to the extraordinary individuals and organisations that make our sport so special.
“These nominations highlight the incredible dedication and passion that ensure gymnastics remains enjoyable, safe, and accessible to everyone, creating lasting positive impacts for individuals, local communities and wider society.
“A standout theme this year has been the celebration of those who go above and beyond to deliver uplifting gymnastics experiences, exemplifying our core values: inclusive, supportive and aspirational.
“To all the finalists, congratulations on this remarkable achievement. Your hard work and commitment inspire us all, and you should be immensely proud of your contributions to our sport."
