Leon Greenwood, who started his bobsleigh journey three years ago whilst at university, was ‘devastated’ after losing out on the chance to showcase his bobsleigh talent, after being struck down by a serious ankle operation, caused by playing basketball.

However, after nearly two years of rehabilitation, Leon is now taking a leap back into top-level sport after extensive rehabilitation.

After flying through the talent identification day earlier this year, Leon successfully made it through into the second stage, where he had the opportunity to train with olympians and attend multiple trials.

Leon Greenwood, from Batley.

Now, after months of hard work and determination, Leon is now ‘proud’ to announce that he has made Brad Hall’s GB team for the new season and will be competing in the World Cup and World championships in January 2023.

Leon, who has a background in sprinting, said: “It was a great feeling and such a proud moment when I was told I made the team. It's every child's dream to represent their country.

“After the ankle surgery, the surgeon told me that I wouldn’t be able to sprint again. Obviously that was massive for me.

“I tell you what though, the mental toughness it has given me is crazy.

“Before I used to have competitions and have doubts. Now I am just grateful to be able to run again.

“I can’t wait to compete in January. I am excited, nervous obviously, but I am so grateful that I get this opportunity and I am just going to take it all in and appreciate everything.”

However, Leon says he wouldn’t have got to this stage without the incredible financial support he has received from family, friends and strangers, after setting up a Go Fund Me page in September 2022.

So far, leon has raised £1,806 in total, which will be used to fund clothing, equipment, nutrition, travel expenses and accommodation throughout the season.

Leon added: “I am so appreciative and I wouldn’t be able to go in January without this sponsorship.

“To all the people who have supported me, thank you.”

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/leon-greenwood-gb-bobsleigh

Leon is also currently looking for a business sponsor as he builds up to his ‘end-game’ of competing in the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

To sponsor Leon or for more information, email [email protected]

To keep up-to-date with Leon’s journey, visit his Instagram page @leonconnor97.