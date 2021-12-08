Batley Bulldogs to host Dewsbury Rams in Heavy Woollen derby on Boxing Day

FOX'S BISCUITS STADIUM: Will host this year's Boxing Day derby. Picture: Ash Allen/SWpix.com

The Heavy Woollen Boxing Day derby is set to return this year with Batley Bulldogs hosting rivals Dewsbury Rams in a festive friendly later this month.

The annual fixture did not go ahead in 2020 owing to Covid-19 restrictions but it has now been confirmed for a return on December 26.

Batley and Dewsbury did take part in a pre-season friendly earlier this year but that took place behind closed doors.

The clubs faced each other twice during the 2020 Betfred Championship season, with the Bulldogs coming out on top at the Tetley’s Stadium while the Rams won the reverse fixture at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

The Boxing Day clash will be held in Batley but it will be a shared gate to allow both clubs to receive a financial boost.

The game will kick off at 12pm and advance tickets are now available to purchase online through the Batley Bulldogs club website while Rams fans can buy tickets at the Dewsbury club office.