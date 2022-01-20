Batley Bulldogs ready for test against Super League opposition
Batley Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard hopes his side will relish the opportunity to play in a Super League stadium when they face Huddersfield Giants in a friendly on Sunday.
The outing against the Giants will be the final pre-season fixture for Lingard’s men, after previous warm-up matches against Bradford Bulls and Widnes Vikings.
Batley defeated the Bulls earlier this month while they were edged out 24-18 at Widnes last weekend.
“We played Huddersfield in pre-season two years ago but it was at our place,” said Lingard.
“I think my players will enjoy going to a different ground, and it’s a great opportunity to test themselves against Super League opposition.
“It will also enable me to see how they react to situations they might not usually find themselves in.”
George Senior, Jonny Campbell and Josh Hodson scored the Bulldogs’ tries in their loss at Widnes while the hosts scores came via first-half tries from Jack Owens, Ollie Brookes and
Danny Craven, along with second-half efforts from Ryan Ince and Sam Wilde.
The fixture was Craven’s testimonial match and Lingard said afterwards: “Congratulations to Danny Craven on his testimonial game today.
“We are glad we could be a part of your special day.”