Batley Bulldogs prepare for pre-season friendly at Bradford Bulls

Batley Bulldogs were forced to cancel their Boxing Day derby against Dewsbury. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Batley were forced to cancel their Boxing Day friendly against Heavy Woollen rivals Dewsbury Rams because of Covid-19 cases in both squads.

A total of 13 Batley players tested positive for the virus.

“We’ve stuck to the protocols all the way through pre-season and test players regularly, and as soon as there was a sign of a problem, we took steps to try to limit the effects,” he told totalrl.com.

“It shows how transmissible this strain is, and of course it’s even tougher for part-time clubs to deal with it because so many of the players have jobs which bring them into contact with other people.

“It was frustrating and disappointing to have to cancel the derby, and there is obviously a financial impact, because costs had already been incurred and both clubs miss out on their share of the gate receipts.

“But it was the only option we had, and while the outbreak has meant disruption to the training schedule, we can only hope that by having cases now, we may be less likely to be hit further down the line.”