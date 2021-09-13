Batley Bulldogs 24 Dewsbury Rams 31: 12-man Rams claim derby victory

DERBY DAY: Batley Bulldogs 24-31 Dewsbury Rams. Picture: Thomas Fynn.

The Rams saw Jon Magrin sin-binned at the end of the first half before hooker Sam Day was red carded with 20 minutes remaining in the contest.

Ben White got the home side on the board with six minutes played in what was the penultimate game of the regular campaign for both clubs.

Adam Ryder, on his return to the matchday squad, hit back for the Rams 11 minutes later as he gathered a palm down from Andy Gabriel to dive over.

Soon after, the visitors took the lead through Liam Finn but with 10 minutes of the half to play, Magrin was sin-binned for a tip tackle.

Batley took immediate advantage as George Senior crossed the whitewash to level the scores.

Moments later, Kieran Buchanan exchanged passes with Luke Hooley to dot down and regain the lead for the Bulldogs.

Despite being a man down, Dewsbury levelled again in the back-and-forth encounter as Gabriel pounced on a cross-field kick to claim the away side’s third try.

Paul Sykes edged the Rams ahead with a drop-goal on the interval.

With five minutes gone in the second half, Tom Garratt, who is set to join Hull KR at the end of the season, barged through the home defence to increase the lead.

The Rams were permanently reduced to 12 men with an hour gone as Day was sent off after a coming together between the players.

However, Dewsbury sealed their win with 12 minutes to go as Jordan Schofield crashed over the try-line.