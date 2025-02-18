Batley bobsleigh man Leon Greenwood earns bronze medal in World Cup

Leon Greenwood powered the GB four-man bobsleigh team to World Cup bronze.

Batley’s Leon Greenwood played his part in helping the Great Britain four-man bobsleigh team to a bronze medal finish in the IBSF World Cup.

​The team, piloted by Brad Hall, earned a bronze in the final four-man race of the World Cup season in Lillehammer and finished third overall in the prestigious competition.

Overall World Cup medals are awarded once points from all seven races in the series are added together.

And the GB team only narrowly missed out on a silver when pipped by a Germany team led by Johannes Lochner who won the final event in Norway.

The British line-up of Greenwood, Hall, Taylor Lawrence and Arran Gulliver would have won overall silver themselves had they finished second behind Lochner, but agonisingly they missed out by just four hundredths of a second to another German team led by Francesco Friedrich, who were the overall winners for the seventh year in succession.

GB ended the season with 1,444 points and won six medals along the way, including two golds in Winterberg and St Moritz.

Their consistency was admirable as they only missed out on a podium finish once, in the first event in Altenberg in December.

And the medals cap a memorable campaign after last season was disrupted by serious injury to three of the team, including Greenwood.

It is now all systems go for the team for the Boblesigh World Championships, which take place in Lake Placid, New York, from March 6 to 16.