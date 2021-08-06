Avoiding relegation on Dewsbury Rams' agenda as they head to Whiteahaven

HEAD COACH: Lee Greenwood. Picture: Allan McKenzie\SWpix.com.

The Rams became the first side to lose a league game to Swinton Lions this season as they surrendered an 18-4 lead to lose 22-18 at the Tetley’s Stadium last weekend.

Dewsbury sit 12th in the table, two wins ahead of Oldham and three ahead of the Lions ahead of their trip to Whitehaven this weekend.

Avoiding relegation was the goal for head coach Lee Greenwood at the beginning of the season and numerous injury and Covid-related issues have prevented the Rams from finding consistent form this year.

Dewsbury have not won any of their last four fixtures, losing three while drawing the other.

“That is the initial target when you kick the season off, being third to bottom or above,” said Greenwood.

“We don’t want to lose every single game and hope that Oldham and Swinton don’t catch us.

“We want to determine that ourselves by picking some results up.

“It is tough at the moment, the lads are down on confidence with the performances.

“And then it is so disrupted, you know what you need to improve but you can’t work on it as there aren’t enough people available to train properly.