Andrew Watson joins Optimum Motorsport's line-up for Asian Le Mans Series

Andrew Watson, who has joined Optimum Motorsport's line-up for the Asian Le Mans Series. Picture: Optiumum Motorsport

In 2019, Andrew signed with Aston Martin Racing - a role which saw him become an AMR Junior and mentor their Academy Drivers. Alongside this, Watson's FIA World Endurance Championship campaign saw him race across the world in some of the most prestigious endurance events, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, to which the Briton made his debut, finishing fifth place in class respectively.

A second-place podium finish at the opening round of the 2020 GTWorld Challenge Europe Endurance season in Imola followed by a first win of the season at the Nürburgring, bodes well for Shaun Goff's outfit to repeat such fortunes for the Optimum entry's ALMS debut.

Likewise to the 2021 season, the 2022 ALMS campaign will begin with back-to-back races in Dubai on 12-13 February, and the final two races in Abu Dhabi 19-20 February.

On joining the Wakefield-based Optimum Motorsport, Watson said: "It's brilliant to be going into the Asian Le Mans Series with a strong line-up.

"Having Nick and Joe as teammates is great as it gives us a real chance at fighting for wins.

"Alongside the professionalism of Optimum Motorsport, it's an exciting prospect at which I'll be giving 110%. I'd like to say a big thanks to everyone at the team for making this happen."

Team principal Shaun Goff said: "Nick and Joe and Joe are already such a strong driver pairing, adding Andrew to the line-up will make us even stronger.