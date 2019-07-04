Mount suffer back-to-back defeats as Seconds see lead at top cut by Booth

Mount suffered a second straight defeat in Halifax League Division One as they were bowled out for just 70 against Southowram.

Anees Rawat (29) and Imran Rawat (15) were the only batsmen to reach double figures as Ian Gledhill claimed 4-22.

Gledhill capped an excellent game as he was unbeaten on 50 and Southowram eased to 73-1.

Mount B saw their lead at the top of the Second Teams Premier Division cut to three points as they suffered a 90-run defeat at second placed Booth.

Steven Butterworth top scored with 53 and Fraser Ambrose struck 34 not out as Booth posted 227-8 in their 45 overs having elected to bat first, with Suleman Rawat (3-48) pick of the Mount bowlers.

Mount made a good start in reply with captain Imran Kayat hitting 42, while Suleman Rawat (39) and Abdul Ravat (24) kept them on course before a collapse saw the visitors all out for 137 with Ian Sharkey (3-21) and Matthew Morgan (3-36) doing the damage

There was better news for Mount’s third team, who produced a thrilling run chase to beat Bradshaw by six wickets in their Sunday League fixture.

Bradshaw were struggling on 34-5 having elected to bat, with Bashir Sidat taking 4-19.

Mohammed Nasir responded in style, retiring on 100 with support from Shamas Zahir (79) as Bradshaw made 238-7.

Mount opener Saif Arshad led the reply, retiring on 104 before youngster Zaid Seedat (31), Muneeb Patel (24no) and Hamza Nazir (36no) saw the game through at 242-4.

Mount Under-11s edged a close game with Pudsey St Lawrence.

Danyal Hussain and Yusuf Moosa picked up two wickets each in Pudsey’s score of 272-8.

Mount lost early wickets in reply but Danyal Hussain (19) and Aadam Motala (12) got them back on track before the final pair of Ishmaeel Mahmood and Yusuf Moosa saw them to victory at 278-6.