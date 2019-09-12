Mount cricketers celebrate double title success following fine victories

Mount celebrated double title success in the Halifax League last weekend.

The club’s second team clinched the Premier Division title on Saturday thanks to a six-wicket win over second placed Blackley.

Suleman Rawat produced an excellent bowling display as he claimed 7-35 to help dismiss Blackley for 105, with George Barton (35) top scoring.

Zubayr Karolia made 28 in reply as Mount eased to 107-4 to spark the title celebrations.

Mount’s Sunday team then won the Division Three title 24 hours later thanks to an eight-wicket victory over Queensbury, while nearest challengers Slaithwaite lost to Stones.

Bashir Sidat claimed 5-22 and Amjad Hussain 3-30 as Queensbury were dismissed for 92, despite Harry Cunningham top scoring with 32. Mount took just 12.3 overs to complete victory as they cruised to 93-2 with Zaid Sidat (37) and Zakariyya Bassar (27no) leading the way.

Mount’s first team secured a ninth win in Halifax League Division One last Saturday as they defeated Blackley by 48 runs.

Anees Rawat (40) and Hanif Kayat (32) were among the runs to help Mount reach 207 all out, with Jacob Linsel (4-55) and Mick Midwood (3-17) impressing. Matthew Britton struck a half century in reply but Blackley were bowled out for 159 with Anees Rawat (5-65) and Kayat (4-23) doing the damage.

Upper Hopton remain in relegation trouble after a 68-run defeat to Bradshaw. Matt Broadbent (5-35) and Jack Stephenson (3-32) helped dismiss Bradshaw for 158 but Hopton were bowled out for 90 in reply.