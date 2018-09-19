Mount cap championship campaign with win as Upper Hopton seal promotion

Mount capped a terrific season which has seen them win the Halifax League Division Two title as they defeated Greetland in their final game at Staincliffe last Saturday.

Mount A won the toss and elected to bat first but didn’t play with the fluency which they had for most of the season.

Mount were indebted to a fine innings by Anees Rawat who hit his first century for the club and shared a 110-run partnership with Dr Visnagri.

Rawat finished unbeaten on 102 which helped Mount to total of 230 all out.

The champions claimed two early Greenland wickets, which set the tone for the reply.

Fakir Laher and Ismail Mayat proved too good for the Greetland team as they both finished their bowling figures on 4-28 and the visitors were bowled out for 110 as Mount completed a 120 run win.

It has been an excellent season for the club as Mount B team have also won promotion to second teams Premier Division as runners-up behind champions Southowram Hedge Top after their final game the previous week.

Upper Hopton will join Mount in the first division after they secured the runners-up spot in a dramatic finale to the campaign.

Upper Hopton were unable to secure victory in their final game but an incomplete match against Leymoor saw the Mirfield side claim enough points to pip Luddendenfoot to second spot.

Graham Whitworth top scored with 36, while Callum Fern (33), Matt Broadbent (27) and opener Ian Wightman (24) also made useful contributions with the bat.

Pierce Walker (4-31) was pick of the Leymoor bowlers as Hopton were bowled out for 171.

Wickets fell at regular intervals of the Leymoor reply as Jack Stephenson (4-40) and Matt Broadbent (3-59) impressed.

However, Walker struck 38 and was ably supported by Jacob Giles (32) and Richard Jones (32).

Leymoor reached 167-8 from 38.2 overs but the six points Hopton managed to earn from the game was enough to see them pip Luddendenfoot into second by a single point.