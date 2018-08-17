Zeeshan and Foster celebrate winning Tae Kwon Do World Championship titles

Batley and Birstall Tae Kwon Do instructor Zeeshan Zafar celebrated winning his first TAGB World title.

There was more success for the club as Zeeshan’s student Daniel Foster clinched a world silver medal in patterns and gold in sparring.

Fellow students Natasha Zafar and Ebony Dyson also competed at the championships, which were held at the Birmingham Arena

The TAGB World Championships is one of the largest martial arts events held in the world with 2,000 competitors participating and Zafar led by example winning a world title.

The day started with patterns and the standard was set when Daniel Foster picked a silver medal.

Foster then went on to sparring and took gold medal and became the Birstall and Batley club’s first world champion student.

Natasha Zafar narrowly lost out on a bronze medal in the ladies patterns event, while Ebony Dyson showed true spirit in her event.

Instructor Zeeshan Zafar, a third Dan Black Belt, won the power pad event crowning him world champion

The power pad event is scored on the reaction time of each competitor.

When the competitor hears a beep they must strike the pad with enough force to achieve a reading, as quick as possible.

The event scoring is based on the compound units achieved.

Zeeshan was delighted with his overall result and the efforts of his students.

The club now turn their attentions to the North Midlands Area Championships followed by the National Scottish Championships, which will be held in Motherwell next month, when the Birstall and Batley club will target further medal success.

Further information on starting Tae Kwon Do classes or on how they can get involved should contact Zeeshan Zafar on 07803 172895.