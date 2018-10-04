Winger Morton scoops five awards at Rams presentation

WINGER DALE Morton took home five awards from the Dewsbury Rams presentation last Thursday.

Morton was named Rams back of the year, while also picking up four player of the year trophies.

Morton has had a fantastic campaign and was recognised by players and fans alike.

He was named Amber Ribbon supporters player of the year, which he received of committee man Charlie Coates, and also collected the Brearly Bailey Trophy as supporters’ player of the year.

Captain Paul Sykes was runner-up in that category, with hooker Dom Speakman third.

Sykes was then on hand to present Morton with the players player of the year award, while he was also named coaches player of the year by Neil Kelly.

Forward of the year, presented by Ray Abbey, went to Jode Sheriffe, while the Rams man of steel was Sykes.

Winners of the George Rigg Memorial Trophy, as clubman (men) of the year, went to the stadium working party, consisting of Roger Ashton, Alan Gill, Tony Healey and Peter Marsden.

The Rams also introduced the inaugural Heritage Award, which was presented to 1973 Championship winning coach Tommy Smales, who treated fans to a superb speech when he vividly recollecting the iconic period in the club’s history.

The sold out evening was compared by brilliant MC Pete Emmett, while players shirts were also presented to the individual sponsors as fans, staff and players gathered to celebrate the season.