Wilson and Hitchen through to Mirfield Old Bank Autumn Doubles finals night

Lower Hopton bowlers Graeme Wilson and Robert Hitchen booked their place in the Mirfield Old Bank Autumn Doubles finals night, to be played on Monday September 30.

They beat Mike Tunstall and Phil Lee (Liverpool) 61-50 in Monday’s opening round of the intermediate stages.

Darren Plenderleith and Ross Dunkley (Tamworth) beat Paul Evans and Scott Simpson (Willenhall) 57-49 in last Thursday’s final qualifying round and will play their intermediate round on Thursday September 26.

Wilson is in terrific form and his latest victory was after he came through a very good field of 16 bowlers to win this year’s Spen Masters.

A top night’s bowling was played in front of a good crowd, with the finalists commenting how nice the green ran with Wilson defeating Simon Coupe 21-14 in the final.

Coupe had bowled well all night but in the final he had no answer to Wilson, who not only led well but whenever his lead was beaten, he played Coupe out with his second bowl.

Organisers at Spen Victoria also thanked sponsors Easy Bathrooms of Birstall.

Spen Masters Final Results

First round: Gaz Lally 21, Andrew Spragg 16; Graeme Wilson 21, Robert Dunford 8; Craig Gant 21, Kevan Shaw 19; Tony Riley, Dean Missiere 21; Jon Marshall 9, Simon Coupe 21; Jack Dyson 21, Danny Metcalfe 16; James Wilcox 19, Ash Daykin 21; Callum Wraight 21, Josh Mordue 18.

Quarter-finals: Gaz Lally 16, Graeme Wilson 21; Craig Gant 15, Dean Missiere 21; Simon Coupe 21, Jack Dyson 11; Ash Daykin 17, Callum Wraight 21.

Semi-finals: Graeme Wilson 21, Dean Missiere 19; Simon Coupe 21, Callum Wraight 7.

Final: Graeme Wilson 21, Simon Coupe 14.