Wilson and Hitchen claim sixth Old Bank crown

Lower Hopton pair Graeme Wilson and Robert Hitchen won the Mirfield Old Bank Autumn doubles title for a sixth time as they recorded a convincing final win on Monday.

The pair overcame Dearne pair Brad and Ross Massey 54-32 in the semi-final before brushing aside Crewe duo Martin Lloyd and Paul Latham 56-25 in the final to be crowned champions in the 40th year of the competition.

It was Hitchen’s seventh Old Bank success having previously won the trophy with Roy Nicholson.

Mirfield Old Bank Autumn Doubles

Semi finals: Graeme Wilson (Lower Hopton) 31, Brad Massey (Dearne) 9; Robert Hitchen 23, Ross Meese 23 (54-32). Martin LLoyd (Crewe) 31, Darren Plenderleith (Tamworth) 19; Paul Latham 23, Craig Barker 27 (54-46). Final: Graeme Wilson 31, Paul Latham 11; Robert Hitchen 25, Martin Lloyd 14 (56-25)

Cleckheaton Sports bowler Paul Fincher defeated Ian Poutney (Lower Hopton BC) in the Royds Park charity competition.

The organisers have thanked all the bowlers and supporters, who helped raise £750.10 for this year’s chosen charity the RNLI.