Trojans U13 Warriors show desire in defeat to Normanton

Thornhill Trojans Under-13 Warriors produced a battling display before slipping to a 16-8 defeat at home to Normanton Knights.

The game was played in freezing, windy and snowy conditions at Overthorpe Park and both teams deserve great credit for producing an entertaining game.

The Warriors took the lead midway through first half after some slick passing resulted in Connor Hickling diving over out wide.

Hickling’s determined, strong running caused problems for the Knights defence every time he had the ball.

Normanton struck back moments later to level matters but Thornhill began to put pressure on their strong opponents as Eddie Fothergill made an incisive break down the right and was tackled inches short.

The resulting play the ball saw the cunning Henri Wood dive over the line from acting half-back.

Thornhill were unable to sustain the pressure and conceded two tries in the second half to go down 16-8.

Despite defeat, the Warriors can take several positives from this game and the effort and commitment was outstanding.

Thornhill MoM was Rowan Sykes for a strong effort in a tough game.