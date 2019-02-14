Training Cave boxers impress on Barkisland show to secure treble success

Boxers from the Training Cave Gym in Birstall competed in five bouts over last weekend.

Two Training Cave boxers travelled to Liverpool where they were against opponents from the famous Rotunda Boxing Club, watched by former WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew.

Freddie Phillips and Lyran Walker put in great performances in two very close bouts but it wasn’t enough on the away show as both suffered unanimous points defeats.

Walker was back in the ring on Saturday, where he appeared on a show in Barkisland, along with team mates Brandon Brearley and Aaron Bedford.

Walker was the first Training Cave boxer in action and his opponent attempted to make a fast start but the Birstall youngster fought behind a solid jab.

Walker hurt his opponent,in the second round, leaving him with a bloody nose and the 33kg fighter continued to dominate the third to earn a unanimous points decision.

Brandon Brearley was involved in a close fight against Hebden Bridge boxer Diarmuid Pritchard.

Diarmuid did not stop throwing punches and showed an unbelievable engine but Brearley stuck with him landing the heavier, more accurate shots.

Brearley’s resilience was tested as his opponent made him dig deep but he also earned a unanimous win.

Aaron Bedford began his 52kg fight nervously and wasted energy in the first round boxing on the outside.

He landed the cleaner shots and was showing promise going into the break.

Bedford changed tactics and started to land much heavier shots as he took control and secured victory.

Training Cave stage a home show next Friday (February 23) at Brain and Brawn Fitness in Morley with tickets £15 for adults and £10 Under-16s available from Jack Sunderland on 07595 679238.