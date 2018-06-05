Tomlinson brace inspires Thornhill A to Men’s League victory at Normanton

Thornhill Trojans A picked up a useful away win in Yorkshire Men’s League Division One as they defeated Normanton 30-10.

The win has resulted in Thornhill moving to fourth in the table.

The Trojans included club leading try scorer Joss Ratcliffe in their ranks as well as Will Poching but it was props Lee Smith and man-of-the-match Jake Hickling who built the foundation on which this victory was built.

Both worked tirelessly and helped to create opportunities for Declan Tomlinson and Martyn Holland to score tries.

Stand-off Tomlinson once again bossed the show and registered a brace of tries and three goals.

Martyn Holland also grabbed a brace of tries in this comfortable victory, while Joss Ratcliffe and Liam Ward were Thornhill’s other try scorers.

The only disappointment for Thornhill was the sin binning of Tomlinson but this didn’t detract from another good win for Thornhill A which will have pleased their coach Thomas Codman.

Thornhill Trojans A next make the trip to Hull to take on bottom club Myton Warriors A this Saturday knowing victory could see them move as high as second in the standings.

Batley Boys maintained their 100 per cent record in the Premier Division with a sixth straight win as they overcame leaders East Hull 28-22.

It was East Hull’s first defeat of the season and Batley have closed the gap on their rivals to two points with two games in hand and they will move top with victory over Siddal Academy at Halifax Road on Saturday.

Birstall Victoria slipped to a 52-6 defeat away to Elland in division Three.

Birstall are bottom of the table with one win from five matches and they are not in action this weekend.

Birkenshaw Bluedogs suffered a 44-24 defeat away to Wetherby Bulldogs in Division Five, while Wyke Academy slipped to a 58-16 defeat at home to St Josephs.

Dewsbury Celtic A have won their opening three matches and return to action with a home game against Heworth A on Saturday.