Title delight after Thornhill retain tennis league crown

Thornhill Tennis Club Intermediates A team retained the Huddersfield and District Junior Tennis Division A title.

In his last year of college before heading to university, Charlie Whitlam returned to lead a blend of old and new players to a second title.

In a year of crucial exams for most of the experienced players, Thornhill had to reach out to their junior teams to supply players and enable them to fulfil every fixture.

The first match of the season saw experienced players Tommy Davies, Whitlam, Harry Hunter and Max Chatterton in action, which helped them secure victory away to a strong Holmfirth team.

Victory gave the Thornhill players confidence to carry into their second match at home to a fancied Huddersfield B side.

Injury sidelined Whitlam and it was left to to newcomers Sam Kendall and Matthew Bentham to make their debuts for the side and didn’t disappoint winning convincingly their debut singles (6-0 and 6-2) and doubles (6-3 and 6-4) matches to help Thornhill win 5-3 overall.

Thornhill’s top two seeds, vice-captain Tommy Davies and Harry Hunter played their doubles indifferently to lose 5-7 and 4-6 as Ben Malone and Abbie Parker sprang upsets.

Fortunately for Thornhill Davies kept his nerve half way through the deciding set to win 6-4 against Malone.

Thornhill continued their momentum with an 8-0 victory away at Wellhome, 6-2 at Huddersfield A and 5-3 at home to Holmfirth.

As the exam period approached, plus Whitlam still sidelined with injury, newcomers Noah Brook, Robert Maxinuic and Joseph Kendall were promoted from the junior team to navigate the rest of Thornhill’s season.

The youngsters were undaunted by facing more experienced opponents to grind out results, which included two drawn reverse matches at Huddersfield, when Thornhill were without their top four players.

The result against Huddersfield was particularly impressive as Thornhill were without their four best players but still managed to grind out a draw.

Those matches were critical in Thornhill retaining the championship as they ended the campaign 14 points ahead of second place Welhome to ensure a second successive league crown for the team.

Thornhill are participating in the LTA supported Tennis for Kids programme, which is aimed at children aged four to 11 years old.

The six week scheme starts this Sunday (October 14) between 3pm to 4pm when participants will receive a racquet, balls and personalised t-shirt for £25.

Full details of the programme are available by visiting www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/TennisForKids/At/ThornhillTennisClub

The club also staged the LTA supported Team Challenge, for children aged eight and over last Saturday.

The club welcome players of all age and ability and can be found on Facebook www.facebook.com/Thornhilltennisclub to or visit www.thornhillcricketandbowlingclub.co.uk/tennis.