Thornhill A suffer top four play-off defeat

Dewsbury Moor were held to a 20-20 draw away to Hull Dockers on a dramatic day in the National Conference League Division Two promotion race.

Dockers went into the game hovering between the play-offs and the relegation zone but they led 12-0 through tries by Dan Suddaby and George Russell.

Hull also led 18-12 going into the final quarter but Moor fought back to go 20-18 up with a Luke Adamson try and the last two of Aiden Ineson’s four goals.

However, five minutes from full-time, Craig Skelton kicked a penalty, his fourth goal of the match, to rescue a point for the home side.

George Russell and another from Suddaby claimed Hull’s other tries while Jordan Foster and Sam Thornton crossed for Moor’s other tries.

Leaders Stanningley edged out relegation-haunted Saddleworth 19-18 thanks to a Niall Murphy drop goal 12 minutes from time.

Third placed Crosfields were unable to stop their recent slump as they suffered a fourth straight defeat when they went down 22-20 at home to West Bowling.

Moor remain second in the table, three points clear of Crosfields and three behind Stanningley with the trio all having three games left to play.

Moor host East Leeds on Saturday, while Crosfields face a tricky trip to play-off chasing Askam and Stanningley travel to Drighlington.

Dewsbury Celtic suffered an agonising 28-26 defeat to play-off rivals Eastmoor Dragons, who snatched victory thanks to Reece Nicholson’s second try just two minutes from time.

Celtic had recovered from 10-0 adrift to lead 26-24 with a try and three goals by Dom Senior and further touchdowns for Liam Walmsley, Lewis Martin, Danny Lee and Danny Thomas.

Tries from Kevin Brown, Michael Firth, Simon Roberts and Robbie Powell, together with Adie Mulcahy’s two goals kept Eastmoor in touch before Nicholson’s dramatic 78th minute score completed their win.

Celtic lie seventh in the table, two points behind sixth placed Eastmoor but with a game in hand.

They travel to third placed Millom on Saturday.