Supporters can book Leigh travel

Dewsbury Rams supporters group The Amber Ribbon are running a coach to the clash with Leigh on Sunday.

The cost of the trip is £13 per person and the coach will pick up at Hanging Heaton Working Men’s Club (12.15pm), The Timepiece, Wetherspoons in Dewsbury (12.30pm) and Tesco Express in Mirfield (12.45pm).

Remaining seats can be booked by emailing Amberribbon.Travel_Club@yahoo.com e or contact an Amber Ribbon committee member.

n Dewsbury’s Good Friday derby away to Batley Bulldogs will kick off at 6.30pm.

The Bulldogs also bowed out of the Challenge Cup last week, going down 8-4 in a tight tussle at home to Leigh.

The Bulldogs have seen two of their opening six Championship matches postponed and fans rallied round to help clear snow off the Mount Pleasant pitch last Sunday to ensure the tie went ahead.

Dewsbury’s next home game is against Halifax on Easter Monday (3pm).

Halifax’s Challenge Cup tie against Oldham was postponed last Sunday but the Championship side crashed out to their League One opponents when they lost Tuesday’s re-arranged game 27-6 at The Shay.

The Rams are also selling tickets for this season’s Summer Bash in Blackpool over the weekend of May 26 and 27.

Dewsbury take on Batley in the final game of the weekend at 5.30pm on Sunday May 27.

Day tickets are priced £20 adults, £15 concessions (under-16s and over-65s) with weekend tickets priced £30 adults and £15 concessions.