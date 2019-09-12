Suleman makes impressive return to ring after injury

KBW boxer Tauseef Suleman returned to the ring after six months out with an elbow injury to record a unanimous points win over home fighter Ryan Cash at the Hucknell Boys ABC show in Nottingham last Friday.

Cash pressed early in the fight but Tauseef responded with some neat combinations in an action packed first round.

Suleman showed some impressive defensive moves in the second round, blocking shots and rolling out of the way before stepping back in to land his own punches.

When Cash attempted to walk Suleman down, he trapped the Dewsbury man against the ropes but he responded with a solid upper cut, which hurt the home fighter and forced a brief stoppage, so he could be assessed by a doctor.

Cash was given the all clear to resume but the doctor had another close look at his nose before the start of the third round.

Suleman dominated the final session, displaying his boxing skills to pick Cash apart, using his jab well and following up with a back hand down the middle to earn a unanimous points decision.

KBW duo Saad Zaman and Lewis Benson travelled to Sheffield for the Development Championships on Sunday.

Benson was given a bye to the Yorkshire finals, while Zaman was seeded against Sam Appleton from White Rose BC.

Facing his third successive southpaw, Zaman made a fast start and mixed his assault to Appleton’s body and head.

Appleton reverted to boxing on the back foot in the second round and found success at range but Zaman landed an overhand right which caught his opponent flush.

Zaman upped the pace, landing numerous punches while showing good head movement to avoid Appleton’s counters.

Zaman also switched from landing with jabs to the head followed by body shots, which slowed Appleton down.

Zaman’s superior fitness also shone through in a pulsating fight and he was awarded a split decision and progressed to the Yorkshire finals alongside KBW club mate Benson, which are to be held on Sunday September 22.