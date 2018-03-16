Sugden stops opponent on impressive boxing debut

Olly Sugden recorded an impressive stoppage win on his boxing debut in Derby last Friday.

The 13-year-old was representing the Training Cave Gym in Birstall and he was very relaxed while warming up and showed no nerves.

Sugdenproduced an excellent performance and stopped his opponent in the second round.

Training Cave were also represented at a show in Bridlington on Saturday when Bailey Nisill made his debut in a skills bout.

The 14-year-old produced some very tidy work, he had a nice tight guard and showed great head movement.

Nisill’s debut display so impressed his coaches that they are looking to get him a proper fight next.

A busy period for the Training Cave continues this week with boxers appearing on two shows.

Harry Avis was targeting a third straight win in Sheffield last night (Thursday) when Noah Nicholls was also in action.

Nicholls is also hoping to fight in Huddersfield tonight (Friday), when Training Cave also have Brandon Hanson and Nisill in action.