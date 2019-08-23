Subhaan outboxes Scottish opponent before targeting move to professional

Mohammed Subhaan produced a clinical performance to gain victory via a unanimous points decision in what could prove his final bout as an amateur boxer.

Subhaan was facing Fraser Wilkinson as part of the England v Scotland boxing competition, hosted by Dewsbury based club KBW.

Subhaan was looking to stamp his authority on the bout from the opening bell as he took control of the centre of the ring.

Wilkinson tried to establish his jab but Subhaan counter attacked with his overhand right and midway through the first round, he stunned his opponent with a crisp back hand hook combination.

Wilkinson looked to grab Subhaan, who took a step back and landed a flush uppercut.

Subhaan began the second round on the front foot and with purpose and every time Wilkinson tried to close the distance, Subhaan caught him with a jab.

Sensing he was behind in the fight, Wilkinson was trying to make up for lost ground only to be caught by an onslought to his body.

Subhaan boxed well behind his jab and stayed composed, picking his opponent off with some beautiful combinations.

The frustration on the Scottish boxer was evident as Subhan closed the fight out and had his hand was raised at the end of the bout.

Subhaan has gone on to to achieve a Distinction and Merit awards level three BTEC in mechanical engineering and has been offered a place at Sheffield Hallam University to study Aerospace Engineering.

He is also hoping to turn professional and make his debut later on this year.