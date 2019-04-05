Spenborough runners compete at Yorkshire relay races

Spenborough Athletic Club’s senior distance runners enjoyed a competitive day at the Yorkshire relays last Saturday.

The senior men’s team were led off by Simon Bolland, who ran the three mile course in a fine time of 15 minutes 43 seconds to place 13th of the 40 teams.

Tom Dart brought the team to ninth place before Henry Carter and Kevin Ogden continued the good form with decent runs which brought the team home in 14th place.

Sheffield club Halamshire were the winners.

Two women’s teams from Spenborough took part and placed 28th and 30th teams.

Jenni Muston ran a great first stage to place seventh completing the three miles stage in 18 mins 18 secs.

Holmfirth won the race.