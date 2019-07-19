Spenborough AC duo collect bronze medals at National Schools Championships

Two members of Spenborough Athletics Club returned from the National School Championships in Birmingham with bronze medals.

The ESAA National Championships were held on at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, which will be the venue for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

They are the fourth largest athletics event in the world and West Yorkshire Schools was well represented.

Spen AC had three athletes as part of the team and two of them returned to Cleckheaton with bronze medals.

Natalie Groves won bronze in the inter girls 300 metres with a time of 45.12s, after qualifying second in her heat and Bayleigh Lawton won bronze in the junior boys 4x100 metres relay.

Olivia Reah jumped her way through the first round of the inter girls triple jump, with a best jump of 11.21m, and went on to finish 11th in the final.

Other West Yorkshire medal winners were Hakan Dalbal, who won silver in the senior boys 200m final with a time of 48.98s, and Leonie Ashmeade, who won bronze in the senior girls 100m final (12.03s).

The senior girls 4x100m relay team just missed out, with a fourth place in the final and in the inter girls 100m Tamara Miller finished fifth in the final, after coming second in her heat with a time of 12.33s.

Other track team athletes included senior boys Matthew Hill (15th in 3000m) and Miles Sizer (fifth in 400m hurdles) and inter girls Isabelle Bloem who finished seventh in the 300m final.

In the field events, West Yorkshire were well represented in pole vault as Amy Hunt was fifth in the junior girls competition with a height of 3.10m, with sister Erin finishing 11th. Gabby Dyson finished eighth with a height of 3.20m in the senior girls event and Alex Bostwick was ninth in the junior boys event.

Other field athletes included Rhea Southcott (seventh in senior girls high jump), Zara Tyas (10th in inter girls hHigh jump)and Niamh Woodhouse (eighth in junior girls discus).

Aran Thomas finished eighth in the senior boys javelin with a throw of 50.38m and Zac Howson finished seventh in the junior boys long jump with a distance of 5.90m.