Spen runners Muston and Sagar shine at Yorkshire Cross Country

Jenni Muston and Joe Sagar were the star performers for Spenborough Athletics Club at the Yorkshire Cross Country Championships last Saturday.

The fields beside the Lightwater Valley Park near Ripon provided excellent running conditions for distance runners from all over the county.

The Championships also attracted some star names as Spen competitors rubbed shoulders with international athletes.

Muston was competitive in a group of runners behind the leaders and placed 28th in a race which was won by Claire Duck from Leeds.

Sagar was also competitive and among the leading runners for his race and his 17th place reinforced the good cross country season that he is enjoying.

Emile Cariss, from Leeds, defended the Yorkshire Cross Country title he won last year.

There was plenty of support for popular international triathlete Jonathan Brownlee from Bingley Harriers who finished third.

In the team race, Simon Bolland (79th), Tom Dart (81st), Henry Carter (195th), Dan Dalton (229th) and Lee Dolman (313th) placed the Spenborough team 21st of the 38 teams.

The best of the Spenborough young athletes was Mathew Dalton who finished 17th in the Under-13 boys race.

Reuben Byfield placed 67th in the same race while Spenborough’s Sophia Foulgar was 66th in the Under-13 girls race.