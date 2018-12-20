Shaw Cross trio named in 25-man Featherstone reserves squad

Three Shaw Cross Sharks players have been named in the Featherstone Rovers reserves squad for next season.

Full-back Sam Ottewell, winger Nathan Wright and centre Brandan French all impressed at a recent trial game, held at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

French has also been invited to train with the club’s first team and could feature in the festive derby clash with Castleford Tigers.

Reserves head coach Paul March, who also coaches the Sharks, named a 25-man squad from a list of 60 applicants.

Birstall Victoria’s Josh Beevers is one of 10 members in the newly-selected squad that came through the club’s ETP system.

March said: “It’s a great feeling to be able to give this opportunity to a group of players who really deserve it.

“I was really impressed by the talent on show and would like to thank everyone who applied.

“Competition for selection was fierce and even some of the lads who did not make the cut proved that they had quality. After the tough task of choosing players, I’m really pleased with the ones we’ve got.

“We’ve a mixture of matured talents, who we might have unearthed as diamonds in the rough or are being given a second chance in the pro game, and younger lads who will really benefit from training at a higher level.

“I’m particularly pleased with the number of players who have come through our ETP and Cat 3 setups. This proves that there’s now a strong pathway in place to allow local players to progress.”

March sees the potential in a number of the players to make it into the first team.

French, Wright and Ottewell have been some of the standout players for Shaw Cross in recent seasons.

March added: “I definitely think some of these players have potential to progress through to the first team.

“Having spoken to Ryan (Carr, Featherstone head coach), we’ve already identified three players who have been invited to train with the first team squad until the new year.

“They’ve accepted and show real enthusiasm to try and earn a contract.”

French will have the chance to impress the Rovers boss throughout pre-season.