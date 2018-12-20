Shaw Cross and Dewsbury Moor handed away ties in BARLA U18s National Cup

Shaw Cross Sharks and Dewsbury Moor have been handed away ties in the BARLA Under-18s National Cup first round.

Moor will travel to Shevington Sharks, while Shaw Cross are set for a tough visit to Humberside as they take on Skirlaugh on February 3.

BARLA Under-18s National Cup

First round (to be played February 3): Kells v Oulton Raiders, Seaton Rangers v Oldham St Annes, Leigh East v Siddal, Leigh Miners Rangers v Westhoughton Lions, Pilkington Recs v Waterhead Warriors, Wigan St Cuthberts v Saddleworth Rangers, West Hull v Crosfields, Featherstone Lions v Orrell St James, Shevington Sharks v Dewsbury Moor, Hull Wyke v Lock Lane, Skirlaugh v Shaw Cross Sharks, Ince Rose Bridge v Hunslet Warriors, Moldgreen v Thatto Heath Crusaders, Wigan St Judes v Halton Farnworth Hornets, Hull Dockers v Wigan St Patricks.

Bye: Cockermouth Titans

Shaw Cross Sharks face a trip to Leeds Irish Clovers in the Under-14s National Cup preliminary round on January 13.

Thornhill Trojans have been paired at home to Milford Marlins, while Dewsbury Moor have received a bye to the first round.

BARLA National Under-14s Cup

Preliminary Round (to be played January 13): Stanley Rangers v Leyland Warriors, Leeds Irish Clovers v Shaw Cross Sharks, Culchelth Eagles v Normanton Knights, Skirlaugh v Waterhead Warriors, Orrell St James v Halton Farnworth Hornets, East Hull v Rochdale Mayfield, Thornhill Trojans v Milford Marlins, Crosfields v Roose Pioneers, Limehurst Lions v Leigh Miners Rangers, Rylands Sharks v Ince Rose Bridge, Kells v Leigh East, Emley Moor v Blackbrook Royals, Hunslet Warriors v Oulton Raiders, Rylands Tiger Sharks v Hull Dockers, West Bank Bears v Newton Storm, Egremont Rangers v East Leeds:

Byes: Siddal, Wath Brow Hornets,West Hull, Dewsbury Moor, Featherstone Lions, Pilkington Recs, Latchford Giants, Lock Lane, Wigan St Judes, Wigan St Cuthberts, Salford City Roosters, Heworth,Saddleworth, Bank Quay Bulls, Beverley Braves, Askam Youth.

Dewsbury Celtic are the only local representatives in the BARLA National Under-16s Cup and they will face a preliminary round tie on January 13.

Featherstone Rovers will host the BARLA Yorkshire Cup Finals on Sunday December 30.

The Under-18s final between Siddal and West Hull will kick off at noon, followed by the open age final which sees Doncaster Toll Bar or Upton taking on the winners of Lock Lane and Cutsyke.