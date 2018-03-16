Sharks U14s recocver from early set backs to record thrilling opening win

Shaw Cross Sharks Under-14 Reds secured a thrilling victory over Brighouse Rangers in a dramatic opening game of the season.

The Sharks had two players sin-binned but came from behind and clinched the win with a last minute try.

Finn Oxley was sin-binned for disputing Brighouse’s opening try when he felt the ball had been dropped.

Coaches MoM Jed Devine and Josh Self led an impressive Sharks defensive effort and Shaw Cross hit back when Danny Layton out paced the Rangers players to score between the posts, with parents and opposition MoM Callum Brian landing the easy goal to level.

Brighouse made strong runs up the middle but Lucas Smith and Josh Taylor-Davies stood firm.

Oxley redeemed himself when he returned to the field, making ground into the Brighouse half, while Ben Marsden drove towards the Rangers line, carrying four defenders with him.

A knock gave Brighouse possession before a penalty took them close to the line.

Ben Aveyard denied a scoot over the line and a further attempt was held up by Josh Wallace but Brighouse finally made it through the defence and Layton was sin-binned for disagreeing with the referees decision to award the try.

The Sharks trailed at half-time but hit back, led by new hooker Ben Aveyard and scrum half Tom Longley.

Jacob Goodall fielded a number of dangerous kicks and made ground upfield.

The ball was moved out to Layton, who produced a terrific run to race almost the length of the field for a terrific try, which Brian converted.

Another Layton try brought the Sharks to within two points, while Kian Fitzpatrick and Josh Wainwright tackled well to keep Rangers under pressure.

A high tackle on Jamie Cox gave the Sharks chance to launch a final attack.

Brian fed Will Hemingway, who produced the magic moment with a lovely kick which bounced perfectly for Cole Williamson to gather and score and the conversion secured victory with no time for Brighouse to respond.