Runners brave harsh conditions in Spen 20 race

More than 190 runners braved the elements last Sunday when Spenborough Athletics Club hosted their annual 20 mile road race through the rural villages around Cleckheaton.

The Spen 20 can be a tough challenge as it incorporates a number of the local steep hills, but with weather changing throughout the race from sun, rain, hail, snow, wind and back to sun, it became even tougher.

After the race, Jason Cherriman from Leeds City AC, who finished second overall, said: “Loved the route, just wish it had been a tad warmer. Thank you to all the marshals for today; legends the lot of you.”

The first Spen runner was Martin Peck in a time of two hours 14 mins 38 secs.

Claire Thompson finished 14th in the women’s race and was the first woman from the Spenborough club.

The race was won by Lewis Gamble-Thompson from New Marske in 1hr 56mins 22secs, with Cherriman second in 1hr 57mins 57secs.

The women’s race was won by Rebecca Winter of Ackworth in a time of 2.15.56, with Becky Plenty from York second.