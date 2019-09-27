Revell and Thornton lead Spenborough athletes home in Greenway 10k race

Spenborough Athletics Club has had a busy week hosting the Greenway 10km race and the Ivan Stringer Memorial Throphy meeting at the Princess Mary Stadium.

Over 100 runners took to the on the Spen Valley Greenway for the 10km race that also incorporated the Northern Masters Championship.

Richard Harris, who was competing from the Wolds Veteran Club, won the race in a time of 34 mins 11 secs.

The first Spen runner was Edward Revell who placed 13th in 38 minutes, nine seconds.

The women’s race was won by Sharron Barlow from Harrogate with Spenborough’s Laura Thornton in fifth place.

The outstanding Spenborough performance at the trophy meeting was Under-17 athlete Daniel Smith, who placed second in the 400 metres in a time of 53.07 secs.

Under-11 athlete Imogen Atkinson secured a hat-trick of successes as she won the 600 metres, 75 metres and the long jump, while Millie Rhodes continued Spen’s gold rush as she won the Under-11s 150 metres race.

Another Spenborough athlete performing well was veteran Keith McGhie who competed in the European Masters Championships in Jesolo, Italy.

There were over 30 athletes in the over 60 800 metres event and Keith came through heats and a semi-final to place second in the final.

McGhie was agonisingly close to winning gold as he finished one tenth of a second behind GB teammate Paul Fletcher after he was tripped by falling French athlete Pierre-Jean Marique in the final strides of the race, which ended in a photo finish.