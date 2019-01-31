Record field prepared for Dewsbury 10K road race

A RECORD field of 2,200 runners has entered this Sunday’s Dewsbury 10K Race.

Chris Parr (Jarrow and Hebburn), a sub-30 10K runner is favourite to take the title, having finished second at the Dewsbury race in 2013.

His nearest challengers are likely to be Michael Joyeux (Quakers, Darlington), Jonathan Johnson (Rotherham) and Canadian athlete Adam Stacey (Leeds City).

In the women’s race Laura Hesketh (Clayton-le-Moors) is favourite to resist the challenge of previous winner Julie Briscoe (Wakefield) and last year’s runner-up Sharon Barlow (Harrogate).

Briscoe is favourite for the women’s veterans prize with last year’s winner Mark Couldwell (Charnwood) likely to retain his men’s veterans title and Treena Johnson of the host club Dewsbury Road Runners a very strong favourite for the V55 prize.

Race director Heather Ellis said: “We have reached our entry limit and have had to turn hundreds of runners away.”

The race starts on Dewsbury Ring Road at 9am and goes along Bradford Road through Batley to Birstall Smithies, returning along the same route.

Sponsors of the race which is organised by Dewsbury Road Runners are Disken & Co solicitors and SMK Sports Elland with water supplied by Shepley Spring (Ice Valley).

Charities to benefit will be Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Teenage Cancer Trust.