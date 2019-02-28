Rams target upset as Wolfpack visit

Dewsbury Rams will aim to spring a huge upset when they welcome pre-season Betfred Championship favourites Toronto Wolfpack to Tetley’s Stadium on Sunday (kick off 3pm).

Toronto have won their opening four matches and arrive at Dewsbury as the early season pace setters and coach Lee Greenwood is aware of the task his Rams side face.

The Wolfpack clash is the start of a tough run of games for the Rams which also sees them meet fancied sides Halifax, Sheffield, Featherstone and Bradford in the coming weeks.

Greenwood was disappointed with the Rams’ performance in last week’s 20-20 draw away to Barrow and believes his side threw away chance of victory.

He said: “We have a tough run of fixtures coming up now, and we will be underdogs in all of them being honest and we’ll need to perform a lot better than that to get anywhere near, never mind get a result so there is a lot of work to be done in people’s mindsets and on the training field too.”

“(Barrow) is the worst of the three performances by quite a distance, as coaches we think we do everything right in the week, we spend a lot of time looking at where we think the game can be won and then when players don’t do that and don’t turn up it’s obviously frustrating.

“We feel like it is a point lost, it turned out where we were winning by six, we missed some drop goal opportunities and then they came back. Just the general performance I thought we were good enough to win that game, we are disappointed.

“We should be sat here on three wins. We were disappointed with the York defeat, obviously happy with the win over Swinton but thought elements of the performances needed to improve and that was a point lost.

“We are far from happy as coaching staff and a lot of improvements need to be made, and a bit of an attitude change needs to happen.

“As a general attitude and what we had worked on the players didn’t do, and I’m very disappointed.

“We didn’t get off to a good start we were still on the bus which was disappointing because the preparation before the game had been fine.

“We got ourselves into a winning position and yes you can point to the missed drop goal opportunities, but the game management after that from us was just insane really. It was another lesson in how not to win a game.”