Rams target Knights victory

Dewsbury Rams will begin their Betfred Championship season a week late when they welcome York City Knights to Tetley’s Stadium on Sunday (kick off 3pm).

Lee Greenwood’s first competitive game in charge as new Rams head coach was delayed when last week’s season opener away to Rochdale Hornets was postponed due to snow and a frozen pitch at Spotland.

They now kick off at home to a York side who earned huge praise for their defensive effort in restricting pre-season favourites Toronto Wolfpack to a 14-0 victory last Sunday.

York also impressed in the pre-season Yorkshire Cup, when they were edged out by Batley in the semi-final.

They earned a 34-0 friendly win over the Rams at Bootham Crescent last month but Greenwood opted to use that game to rest some of his key players and have a look at others who could figure during the campaign.

The Rams boosted their squad late last week with the signing of former Leeds Rhinos Academy captain Harvey Whiteley.

The 20-year-old hooker was released by the Rhinos when he became too old for their Under-19s squad after he had he guided them to last year’s academy Grand Final when Leeds suffered defeat at Wigan in what proved his final game for the club.

Whiteley said: “I like to be nippy around the ruck and I have learned a lot from the likes of Rob Burrow and my old coaches.

“I like defending and I like being a leader. I need to be bossy in training and on the pitch – otherwise the forwards might not listen to me.

“I seem to be doing all right in training with that even though I am not that familiar with some of the players yet.

“I have had a couple of months out, but now I am excited to get back training and playing. Hopefully all I have learned will help me this year.”