Rams tame Lions to seal key Shield victory

Dewsbury Rams ran in 34 unanswered points in a blistering second half display as they earned a 40-7 victory over Swinton Lions in the Championship Shield last Sunday.

Victory has seen the Rams open up a seven point gap between themselves and second-bottom side Swinton.

The Lions arrived at Tetley’s Stadium aiming to close the gap on Dewsbury to three points and they held a slender one-point lead at the break before the Rams clicked into gear.

Daniel Igbinedion almost opened the scoring in the 11th minute when he charged through the defence only to be pulled back for a double movement in the act of scoring.

Swinton also had an effort ruled out as Michael Butt charged over the line but referee Tom Crashley spotted a forward pass in the build up.

The deadlock was finally broken after 17 minutes when hooker Luke Waterworth spotted a gap in the Rams defence and dived over for the opening try which Robert Fairclough converted.

The Rams were behind for just seven minutes as they hit back when a Swinton knock on gifted them possession and Robbie Ward forced his way over from close range to touch down to the right of the posts and Paul Sykes levelled matters with the conversion.

The first half was scrappy and both sides looked nervous but although further chances were created it took a 34th minute drop goal from Joshua Woods to edge the visitors in front at the break.

Whatever coach Neil Kelly said to the Rams during the interval had the desired effect as they went on to run in six unanswered tries in the second half.

Five minutes after the re-start, James Glover found Dom Speakman with a neat pass and the Rams substitute crossed for a try which Sykes converted.

Adam Ryder had been taken off in the early stages for a head test but he returned and produced a man-of-the-match display.

Ryder powered his way over after collecting the ball from a scrum and Sykes again added the extras to put the Rams 18-7 ahead.

The Rams added a third try in the space of just 12 minutes when loose forward Aaron Brown crashed over and Sykes again added the conversion.

Dewsbury continued to dominate and added a fifth try after 66 minutes to kill off any hopes of a Swinton fight back.

Winger Gareth Potts finished a move to score in the right corner but although Sykes was off target with the conversion attempt for the only time in the match, the Rams had a 21 point lead.

Micheal Knowles forced his way over for a 72nd minute try which Sykes improved and the Rams rounded off their impressive win six minutes from full-time when Josh Guzdek skipped through a tired Swinton defence to score the seventh try and Sykes tagged on the goal to complete the scoring.