Rams tame Lions to claim third Championship success of season

Dewsbury Rams proved too strong for Swinton Lions as they picked up a third win from their opening four Betfred Championship fixtures by recording a 20-0 victory at Tetley’s Stadium last Sunday.

The game was scrappy at times but the Rams had enough class to score three tries, while more excellent defending prevented the Lions from crossing the line .

Dewsbury have now conceded just six tries in their opening four matches and sit fourth in the early season standings.

The early stages were a little disjointed as both sides were guilty of losing possession.

Rob Worrincy had the first real scoring opportunity when he was tackled just short of the line in the 11th minute before Swinton forced the Rams into touch on the next play.

Back to back penalties put Dewsbury back on attack but opposite winger Jared Simpson was forced into touch as Swinton again defended well.

Matty English was introduced from the bench and the in-form forward went on to have another huge impact for the Rams.

Dewsbury were back on attack following another Swinton infringement and the deadlock was broken when scrum-half Michael Knowles produced a neat pass to send Rob Spicer jinking his way between the posts, with Paul Sykes tagging on the simple conversion.

Swinton again conceded back-to-back penalties, which put the Rams in decent field position for Sykes to slot over a goal.

Sykes was again on target with a second penalty goal after hooker Luke Waterworth was guilty of holding down in the tackle two minutes before half-time as the Rams led 10-0 at the break.

Further handling errors prevented Swinton from getting a foothold in the game, although the Lions did create one dangerous attack but Spicer was on hand to gather a kick.

Dewsbury bagged a crucial 47th minute try when a lovely move ended with loose forward Aaron Brown racing over to score and Sykes added his fourth goal.

Swinton attempted to hit back but were again repelled by the excellent Dewsbury defence, who kept the visitors at bay.

Dewsbury made sure of victory when centre Macauley Hallett was on the end of another fine handling move to crash over in the corner.

Sykes was unable to convert from wide out but Dewsbury were in control and on course for their third win of the season.

The Rams continued to defend stoutly and closed the game out impressively.