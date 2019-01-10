Rams set sights on reaching cYorkshire Cup final

Dewsbury Rams face a tasty trip to Bradford Bulls on Saturday with a place in the revamped Yorkshire Cup Final at stake (kick off 5.3opm).

Rams earned a 20-14 victory over Featherstone Rovers last week, while promoted Bradford overcame neighbours Halifax to set up the semi-final.

Bulls coach John Kear watched Dewsbury’s victory over Rovers last Saturday before steering his side to a 26-16 victory over last season’s Middle Eights qualifiers Halifax.

Rams coach Lee Greenwood was pleased with his side’s performance but admits the main objective is for the his side to build momentum ahead of the new Championship season.

Greenwood said: “I wanted to draw Championship opposition because some of these lads haven’t played against Championship teams before.

“You have lads coming out of academy’s who haven’t played blokes’ rugby, lads coming out of amateur who haven’t played professional before and other lads coming from League One.

“Speaking to some of the lads coming off, it has been something of a shock to them and the only way you get used to that is by playing against Championship opposition.

“There will be another reshuffle. There are guys who didn’t play last week that will play (at Bradford).

“Some of these guys have played in two friendlies now and might have a breather but now we have won (against Featherstone) we want to get some momentum going and win the next one.”