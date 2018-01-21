Rams secure victory over Bulls in Sykes testimonial

Dewsbury Rams recorded an impressive 24-0 win over Bradford Bulls in their final pre-season friendly before the new Betfred Championship campaign.

Both sides deserve huge credit for getting the game on, despite atrocious conditions, as veteran half-back Paul Sykes celebrated his testimonial following an outstanding career which has seen him play over 400 professional games and scored in excess of 2,000 points.

Centre James Glover opened the scoring with a 15th minute try following good work by winger Rob Worrincy before Lucas Walshaw drove over for the Rams second try but Sykes was unable to add either conversion.

A neat Sykes pass sent Glover away and he cut inside to grab his second try, with Sykes converting for a 14-0 interval lead.

Dominic Speakman broke from the base of a scrum and dummied his way over for the Rams fourth try early in the second half.

Gareth Moore dropped a pass with the line beckoning after Macauley Hallett charged down a Bulls kick but the Rams sealed victory with a fifth try 13 minutes from full-time,

Winger Dale Morton collected Hallett’s outside pass and acrobatically dived over in the corner and Sykes brilliantly curled over the conversion to gap an impressive display on his big day.