Rams secure impressive win over Eagles

Dewsbury Rams produced an impressive away performance as they defeated Sheffield Eagles 30-20 in the Betfred Championship Shield at the Olympic Legacy Park on Friday.

A scrappy opening quarter saw Eagles prop Mark Offerdahl put on report for a late tackle before they were reduced to 12 men when Illiess Macani was sin-binned for lashing out in a tackle.

Dewsbury took advantage of the extra man as they moved play left and centre Adam Ryder forced his way over to score in the corner.

Paul Sykes landed the touchline goal for the first of his five successful conversions.

The Eagles hit back with a spell of pressure and were rewarded with a 30th minute try as Josh Toole collected Cory Aston’s neat pass to burst through a gap and he raced over for an unconverted try in the right corner.

Sheffield hit the front before half-time as they forced the Rams to drop out and mounted another attack which resulted in Macani racing down the touchline, evading several tacklers on his way to scoring a fine individual try.

Oscar Thomas landed the conversion and Sheffield led 10-6 at the break.

The Rams weren’t behind for long as they replied with a try just four minutes after the re-start.

Ryder broke through the defence and sent Brad Delaney racing away for a try which Sykes improved.

Just two minutes later, Dewsbury extended their lead as neat inter play between impressive substitute Dominic Speakman, Jack Teanby and Sykes ended with Daniel Igbinedion kicking through and regathering to score against his former club with Sykes converting.

Dewsbury repelled a spell of Sheffield pressure as their impressive defence looked to be holding out.

However, they were breached in the 68th minute when Simon Brown’s grubber kick was pounced on by Thomas for the Eagles third try and he also converted from in front of the posts to reduce the arrears to 18-16.

Robbie Ward gave the Rams breathing space with a crucial try as he forced his way over for a try between the posts from acting half-back and Sykes kicked the simple conversion.

The Rams effectively sealed victory with a fifth try after 77 minutes as Delaney darted over from close to the try line and Sykes again converted.

Sheffield grabbed a last minute consolation try when they won possession back from the re-start and Macani grabbed his second wide out.

Thomas was unable to convert and the Rams returned from South Yorkshire with the two points, which saw them move above the Eagles into fourth place in the Shield standings.

They trail third placed Batley by three points with four matches remaining, starting with Sunday’s visit of troubled Barrow Raiders.