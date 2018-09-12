Rams reveal Early Bird season ticket deal for 2019

Dewsbury Rams have announced their ticket pricing structure for 2019, which includes a deal for fans purchasing ‘Early Bird’ season tickets.

The early bird period will close at 4pm on Thursday November 1, after which prices across all categories will increase by £15.

Season tickets include admission to a minimum of 14 Championship matches, including a day ticket to next year’s Summer Bash.

The club has also introduced a new category of season ticket for supporters aged 16-24, while the Rams will continue to offer free season tickets to under-16s.

2019 Season Ticket Prices

North Stand (covered seated)

Up to November 1

Adult: £185. Concession: £135. 16-24: £120. Under-16s: Free

After November 1

Adult: £200. Concession: £150. 16-24: £120. Under-16s: Free.

South Stand (covered standing) and Beaumont Terrace (open standing)

Up to November 1

Adult: £170. Concession: £120. 16-24: £100. Under-16s: Free

After November 1

Adult: £185. Concession: £135. 16-24: £100. Under-16s: Free

2019 Match Day Admission

North Stand

Adult: £19. Concession: £15. Under-16s: £4.

South Stand and Beaumont Terrace

Adult: £16. Concession: £13. Under-16s: £2

Season tickets will be available to purchase at the final home game of the season against Leigh Centurions on September 30.

They will also be available at the Rams awards night on Thursday September 27 and from club reception during office hours.