Rams report record sales at new home shirt launch

Dewsbury Rams reported record breaking sales as their new home shirt was launched in the build up to Christmas.

Fans packed out the Royal Suite at Tetley’s Stadium on Wednesday December 20 as the new home strip was unveiled and put on sale along with other items from the club’s new leisurewear collection.

The 2018 squad numbers were also revealed, while chairman Mark Sawyer and head coach Neil Kelly delivered an update ahead of the new season.

The new home shirt has already proved a hit with supporters and was worn for the first time by the team in the Boxing Day derby against Batley Bulldogs.

The total money taken at the shirt launch eclipsed anything the club has achieved on a single day in previous years.

A significant number of season tickets were also snapped up during the evening, while Rams supporters have also been given the option of setting up standing orders to pay for their season tickets over eight months.

Season tickets remain on sale in the build up to Dewsbury’s opening Championship game at home to Sheffield Eagles on Friday February 2 (ko 7.45pm).

Tickets are priced £190 adults, £138 concessions in the seated North Stand, while terracing tickets are £175 adults and £123 concessions.

Unde-16s can obtain season tickets free of charge by contacting the club.