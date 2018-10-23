Rams recruiting continues as prop Teanby departs to join promoted Knights

Dewsbury Rams has been a hive of transfer activity this week with three players signing for the 2019 season.

The Rams have agreed terms to bring 25-year-old back rower Charlie Martin to the club from League One side Doncaster.

Martin started his career at local amateur side Thornhill Trojans before signing for Castleford Tigers, while he also played for Hunslet and Keighley prior to joining Doncaster.

Martin also had a spell playing rugby union for Huddersfield before returning to rugby league.

The Rams have also recruited highly rated winger Andy Gabriel from League One side Keighley Cougars, where he was top try scorer last season.

Tom Halliday has also returned to the club following a spell in Australia

The 22-year-old left the Rams at the end of 2017 to further his career Down Under but is back for another crack at the Betfred Championship next season.

Winger Rob Worrincy has meanwhile agreed a new deal to stay at the Rams in 2019.

The 33-year-old former Halifax and Sheffield man played 16 times for the Rams last season and scored eight tries, including two spectacular length of the field efforts against Rochdale and one in the 52-6 win over Leigh Centurions on the final day of the campaign.

However, one player who won’t be in Dewsbury colours next season is prop forward Jack Teanby, who has signed for newly promoted York City Knights.

The 22-year-old played over 70 games for the Rams after signing in 2016 but has opted to switch to League One champions York for 2019.

With Lee Greenwood at the helm and more new arrivals expected, Dewsbury are encouraging supporters to snap up season tickets before the early bird deadline of next Thursday (November 1).

Season tickets bought before the early bird deadline are priced £185 adults, £135 concessions and £120 for 16 to 24 year olds.

Standing tickets in either the South Stand or Beaumont Terrace are priced £170 adults, £120 concessions and £100 for 16 to 24 year olds. Under-16s are entitles to free season tickets.