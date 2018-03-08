Rams ready to tackle leaders Toulouse

Dewsbury Rams are ready to face the challenge of early Betfred Championship pace setters Toulouse Olympique when they visit Tetley’s Stadium on Sunday.

Toulouse have won four of their opening five matches and lead London Broncos and Featherstone Rovers on points difference after they moved top with a 54-6 victory over Rochdale Hornets last Saturday.

Dewsbury’s game away to Barrow was called off on Sunday morning, with the team delaying setting off for Cumbria after an early morning pitch inspection was called.

While the postponement left Neil Kelly’s men frustrated, it has given extra time for scrum-half Gareth Moore to recover from concussion.

Moore was hoping to be given the green light to resume playing this week having spent a month on the sidelines following a nasty knock to the head during the 12-0 defeat at home to London on February 11.

Kelly bolstered Dewsbury’s squad last week with the signing of Huddersfield Giants prop forward Shannon Wakeman on an initial one-month loan.

Italian international Wakeman, who played 28 games for the Giants last year, has joined the Rams with a view of extending the deal for the whole season.