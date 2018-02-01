Rams raring to go for Eagles opener

DEWSBURY Rams will be fully prepared for tomorrow night’s opening Betfred Championship clash against Sheffield Eagles following additional training this week.

Rams coach Neil Kelly arranged a behind closed doors warm-up match against Keighley Cougars last Friday to ensure his side are finely tuned for the visit of Sheffield.

The additional run out against Keighley came on the back of three pre-season games against Batley, Huddersfield and Bradford Bulls and Kelly believes his side will have the best possible chance of making a winning start.

Kelly said: “I think the pre-season period has been satisfactory and the players have done everything that we’ve asked of them.

“I don’t put too much emphasis on the results during pre-season – I am more bothered about the performance – and I won’t get carried away with beating Bradford or losing to Batley.

“We trained well last Friday, when we had a behind-closed-doors game against Keighley Cougars. That was a vigorous session for us.

“We were looking forward to two very good, Sheffield-focused training sessions.”

Dewsbury produced some decent rugby in attrocious conditions in their friendly match against Bradford Bulls 12 days ago as they ran in five tries to record a 24-0 win.

The Rams defensive display was also impressive and will again need to be on form against a side boosted by two new signings this week.

Papua New Guinea international Garry Lo and half-back Cory Aston both joined the Eagles on loan from Castleford Tigers yesterday and go straight into contention for tomorrow’s clash at Tetley’s Stadium.

Aston had loan spells at Featherstone and Bradford last season while a Leeds Rhinos player, having come through the Sheffield youth system, while Lo played in Sheffield’s pre-season friendlies against Leeds and Newcastle.

However, Kelly is more concerened by how his own side perform and he is satisfied with the Rams overall pre-season.

Kelly added: “I’ve been buoyed by the performances from the guys in the middle. I did think we were a little thin on the ground for front rowers, but I’m really pleased with how those guys did in all three games. I’m more bothered about individuals and the teams within the team.”