Rams produce battling display against Giants

DEWSBURY RAMS produced a spirited performance and a sterling second half fightback as they suffered a 32-22 defeat at Huddersfield Giants in Leroy Cudjoe’s testimonial last Sunday.

Cudjoe was given a guard on honour by both teams prior to kick off although the Giants stalwart missed the game through injury.

The Giants fielded a strong side — including Dewsbury-born Scotland international Danny Brough — and they led 22-6 before the Rams fought back after the break to give the Giants a real scare.

Dewsbury fell behind within a minute of the kick off as Brough’s spiralling kick was spilled and Sam Wood gathered to score, with Brough converting.

Tom Halliday had to be alert to scramble another dangerous Brough kick away from the in-goal area.

Dewsbury had their own spells on attack and Sam Day was unfortunate to have an effort ruled out before the Rams hit back to level.

Paul Sykes produced a lovely grubber kick and winger Gareth Potts won the race to touch down, with Sykes converting to make it 6-6.

Brough was having a big influence on proceedings and his decisive pass gave Oliver Roberts the chance to produce an excellent finish as Huddersfield restored their lead and Brough converted.

Impressive Giants defence kept the Rams at bay following another spell of pressure and Huddersfield then clicked into gear to take a decisive lead late in the first half..

Brough’s long kick was gathered by Josh Guzdek but the Rams full-back was tackled in-goal for a drop out and the pressure told with Wood diving over for his second try of the match after a neat passing move.

Paul Clough was then on the end of another swift passing move as he raced over for the Giants fourth try and Brough’s third goal put the home side into a 22-6 interval lead.

Halliday had an early second half chance when he raced away only to be tackled by Gene Ormsby.

Huddersfield responded and neat play by Izaac Farrell — who will spend the season on loan at Batley — allowed Sam Hewitt to score and extend the Giants lead.

Dewsbury responded superbly and mounted a fightback when winger Dale Morton kicked ahead and the ball bounced past a defender for him to regather and score out wide.

Five minutes later, James Glover found space to dive over from close range and Sykes added a fine conversion.

The comeback continued as Macauley Hallett powered through on the left and Glover’s conversion reduced the arrears to 26-22.

However, the Giants ended Dewsbury’s hopes when Matty English grabbed a 75th minute try, which Farrell converted.