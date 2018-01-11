Rams prepared for tough Giants test

Dewsbury Rams are set to face a stern test when they travel to Huddersfield Giants for their second pre-season friendly on Sunday (kick off 3pm).

Giants coach Rick Stone has promised to field a strong side in what is stalwart Leroy Cudjoe’s testimonial game and the home side’s first pre-season run-out.

Cudjoe has played all his career at Huddersfield, racking up 265 appearances, although the Giants club captain has been ruled out of Sunday’s game through injury.

His career highlights include winning the Super League Leaders Shield in 2013 and a Challenge Cup final appearance in 2009.

Although he won’t be taking to the field on Sunday, Cudjoe is looking forward to his testimonial and said: “I am very grateful to the Rams for agreeing to play in the game and they were more than happy to accept the offer. It also adds a little bit of spice with it being a Kirklees derby.

“Unfortunately, I am currently injured so I won’t be able to play in the game. I am very disappointed that I can’t play, but sport can be cruel sometimes and I’ve just got to accept it and enjoy the day.

“My injury is going really well, but there are no dates planned for my return yet. I am happy with where I am at the moment and looking forward to getting back out there when the time is right.”

Rams coach Neil Kelly will be looking for his side to show improvements following their 28-16 defeat to Batley Bulldogs on Boxing Day and he is likely to field players who missed out on the festive derby.

Billy Hayes had a spell on loan at Dewsbury last season and the 19-year-old has signed a permanent deal from the Giants and could feature against his former club.

Jared Simpson, who will spend the season on loan at Dewsbury from Huddersfield, could also play against his parent club, while the Giants could include promising young half-back Isaac Farrell in their squad before he joins Batley on a season long loan.

Admission to the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday is £15 adults, £10 concessions and £5 for under-17s and tickets are available from the Huddersfield Giants website or by visiting the ticket office window on matchday.

Dewsbury’s final pre-season game is on Sunday, January 21 when Bradford Bulls visit Tetley’s Stadium for Paul Sykes’s testimonial game.